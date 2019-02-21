WASHINGTON — Former NFL and college assistant coach Pep Hamilton will be the coach and general manager of Washington’s team in the new XFL.

Hamilton’s hiring was announced Thursday.

He was most recently Jim Harbaugh’s passing-game coordinator at Michigan. Hamilton previously worked at Stanford and Howard and for five NFL teams.

This eight-city edition of the XFL plans to begin play in 2020. The football league’s original version folded after just one season in 2001.

