SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said Incognito was being held on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

It was unclear if Incognito had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Incognito was at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

“Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees,” said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a police spokesman. “At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees.”

Incognito, 35, attended a Phoenix-area high school before playing college football at Nebraska and having an 11-year NFL career with St. Louis, Miami and Buffalo.



He was released by the Bills three months ago from the reserve/retired list, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 for bullying a teammate and arrested last May in Florida for allegedly throwing a dumbbell and tennis ball at another gym patron.

