FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have agreed to a one-year contract extension with backup cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

Wreh-Wilson has played in 12 games, including one start, since joining the Falcons in 2016. He appeared in only three games in 2018.

Coach Dan Quinn said in a statement that Wreh-Wilson provides depth for the defense and special teams.

The Falcons already lost depth at cornerback this offseason. The team cut Robert Alford, who signed with Arizona, and isn’t expected to keep restricted free-agent Brian Poole.

Wreh-Wilson was a third-round pick by Tennessee in 2013 and started 14 games over three seasons with the Titans.

