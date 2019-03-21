FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Justin Hardy.

The team made the announcement on Thursday.

Hardy had 14 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, his first season without at least one start. He played behind Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley.

Hardy, a fourth-round pick from East Carolina in 2015, has five starts in 57 games. He started three games in 2016, when he had 21 catches, including a career-high four for touchdowns.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said earlier in the week the team has talked with Jones in hopes of reaching an agreement on a new deal. He said neither side is in a hurry to finalize the talks.

