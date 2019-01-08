FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back two familiar names by hiring Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey to coach tight ends.

Koetter and Mularkey are joining coach Dan Quinn’s staff following stints as NFL head coaches.

Koetter returns to Atlanta following four seasons as Tampa Bay’s coach. Mularkey most recently spent two seasons as the Tennessee Titans coach.

Koetter replaces Steve Sarkasian, who was fired following the Falcons’ disappointing 7-9 season. Quinn also fired defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. Quinn is taking over the defense.

Koetter was fired by Tampa Bay following a 5-11 finish this season, which ended with a 34-32 loss to the Falcons. He was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in January 2016. He led the Bucs to a 9-7 record that year before back-to-back 5-11 finishes.

Koetter continued to guide the Buccaneers’ offense as head coach. Tampa Bay led the NFL with 294.4 yards passing per game during his three years as coach.

