ATLANTA (6-9) at TAMPA BAY (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Buccaneers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Atlanta 5-10, Tampa Bay 6-7-2

SERIES RECORD - Falcons lead 26-24

LAST MEETING - Falcons beat Buccaneers 34-29, Oct. 14

LAST WEEK - Falcons beat Panthers 24-10; Buccaneers lost to Cowboys 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Falcons No. 20, Buccaneers No. 23

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (27), PASS (5).

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (24).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (29), PASS (1).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won four straight in NFC South rivalry. ... Falcons Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,539 receiving yards. He’s tied for seventh with 104 catches. ... WR Calvin Ridley leads all rookies with 789 receiving yards and nine TD receptions. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan coming off throwing for 239 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in 14-point win over Panthers. ... Ryan has completed 70 percent of passes for 1,562 yards, 11 TDs and no interceptions in past five vs. Buccaneers. ... In past three vs. Bucs, Falcons RB Tevin Coleman averaged 85 scrimmage yards and scored three TDs, two rushing. ... Bucs QB Jameis Winston threw for 336 yards with one TD in loss to Dallas last week. He didn’t throw any interceptions, but lost two fumbles that led to 14 points. ... Winston has 1,236 pass yards with 14 TDs vs. three interceptions in past four against Falcons. ... Bucs RB Peyton Barber has career highs in yards rushing (805) and TDs rushing (5) this season. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans averages league-leading 17.7 yards per catch (minimum 50 receptions) and ranks third in NFL with 1,418 receiving yards. ... Bucs WR Adam Humphries matched career high with 10 receptions for 79 yards last week. ... Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul has team-leading 11 1-2 sacks. ... Fantasy tip: Evans has seven 100-yard games and needs 5 yards to break Mark Carrier’s franchise record for receiving yards in season (1,422). He’ll likely break team mark, but may not finish with big numbers if Bucs decide to rest proven veterans while evaluating younger players.

