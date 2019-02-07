FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive end Brooks Reed, trimming a third veteran from the roster in three days.

Thursday’s release of Reed, who started eight of 16 games this season, followed the cuts of cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant. Alford signed with Arizona on Thursday.

Reed, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday this month, signed with Atlanta as a free agent before the 2015 season. In four seasons with Atlanta, Reed recorded seven sacks and forced two fumbles. He had 24 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 2018.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Reed “was a key piece in our defensive line rotation.”

