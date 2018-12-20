ATLANTA (5-9) at CAROLINA (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Atlanta 4-10, Carolina 6-8

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 29-18

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Panthers 31-24, Sept. 16

LAST WEEK — Falcons beat Cardinals 40-14; Panthers lost to Saints 12-9

AP PRO32 RANKING —Falcons No. 22, Panthers No. 19

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (31), PASS (5)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (25), PASS (22)

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (17)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16),RUSH (7), PASS (21)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Falcons are 1-5 on road. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan has completed 72.5 percent of passes for 1,988 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in last six games vs. Carolina. ... Ryan has 12 TD passes and three interceptions in past five road games. ... Ryan has 107.6 QB rating. ... RB Tevin Coleman coming off career-high 145 yards rushing and touchdown vs. Cardinals. ... WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,511 yards receiving. Jones had 118 yards receiving in last meeting with Carolina. ... WR Calvin Ridley leads NFL rookies with 699 yards receiving. ... LB Deion Jones had 41-yard interception return last week. ... Falcons’ defense is 31st in NFL in third-down efficiency. ... Falcons have allowed 27.2 points per game, third most in NFL. ... Panthers are 5-2 at home with two straight losses. ... Panthers have less than 1 percent chance of making playoffs and have never had back-to-back winning seasons. ... Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke makes starting debut with Cam Newton out with shoulder injury. Heinicke, from Old Dominion, has attempted five passes during NFL career. ... RB Christian McCaffrey set single-season franchise record last week for total yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey needs 21 yards rushing and 132 yards receiving to become third NFL running back ever with 1,000 yards in both categories. McCaffrey needs six receptions for 100. ... McCaffrey threw 50-yard TD pass last week. ... WR Devin Funchess has one reception in December. ... OG Trai Turner was selected to fourth straight Pro Bowl. ... WR D.J. Moore had 51-yard TD catch in first meeting with Falcons. ... K Chandler Catanzaro will handle kicking duties with Graham Gano on injured reserve. ... Pro Bowl LB Luke Kuechly ranks second in NFL in tackles (124) and third in tackles for loss (19). He had 13 tackles vs. Saints. ... CB James Bradberry had forced fumble and interception last week. ... Fantasy tip: McCaffrey has 577 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in previous four games vs. NFC South foes.

___

