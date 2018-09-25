FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed free safety Ricardo Allen on season-ending injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.

Allen was carted off the field in last Sunday’s overtime loss to New Orleans, becoming the third defensive starter to go down for Atlanta. Strong safety Keanu Neal tore his ACL in the opener and is out for the year. Linebacker Deion Jones underwent foot surgery and is sidelined until at least Nov. 18.

Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards will start at the safety spots when the Falcons (1-2) host Cincinnati (2-1) on Sunday. Keith Tandy is the primary backup.

Atlanta’s defense is hurting on the line, too, with ends Takkarist McKinley and Derrick Shelby nursing groin injuries.

To provide depth, the Falcons re-signed safety Sharrod Neasman, who played in 14 games during the last two seasons, and linebacker Bruce Carter, a backup the last four years with Dallas, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets.

Atlanta added linebacker Richie Brown and cornerback Deante Burton to the practice squad and waived Christian Blake from the practice squad.

