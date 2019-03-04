FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed a franchise tag on Grady Jarrett while saying they still hope to negotiate a long-term contract with the defensive tackle.

The $15.2 million tag comes after Jarrett was a bright spot in the Falcons’ disappointing 2018 season. Jarrett had 52 tackles, a career-high six sacks and three forced fumbles as the leader of Atlanta’s defensive front.

The 25-year-old Jarrett was seen as one of the top free agents at defensive tackle. General manager Thomas Dimitroff said last week that re-signing Jarrett was an offseason priority.

Dimitroff says that hasn’t changed with the franchise tag.

Dimitroff says he hopes Jarrett will be “an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window.”

