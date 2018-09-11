FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve, taking a second 2017 Pro Bowler from the defense in less than a week.

Jones hurt his foot in Thursday night’s 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia. In a statement released by the team, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Jones will require surgery but is expected to return this season.

On Friday, Quinn announced safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones must remain on IR for at least six weeks. He then would have two weeks to return to the roster. The earliest date he could return would be on Nov. 11 for Atlanta’s game at Cleveland.

Second-year linebacker Duke Riley may take Jones’ spot in the starting lineup. Quinn said Friday a combination of Damontae Kazee and Jordan Richards will be the first options to replace Neal.

