Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen leaves the game with an injury during the second half against the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Falcons starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, dealing another blow to Atlanta’s already injury-ravaged defense.

The team made the announcement a day after the Falcons’ 43-37 loss to the Saints in overtime. Allen was carted off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The fourth-year veteran from Purdue is the leader of the Falcons’ defense. He has played both safety spots and nickel cornerback.

That left a void in a unit that lost starting strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending knee injury in the season opener. Starting middle linebacker Deion Jones is out for at least eight games because of a foot injury. Neal and Jones were Pro Bowl alternates last season.

Atlanta also played Sunday without starting defensive end Takk McKinley, who has a groin strain.

Atlanta hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

