Arizona Coyotes (36-31-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (32-29-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces Arizona at BB&T Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers have gone 18-12-6 in home games. Florida has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 80.5 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Coyotes have gone 18-16-2 away from home. Arizona has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 85.4 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Arizona won 4-3. Derek Stepan totaled two goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 56 assists and has recorded 79 points this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

