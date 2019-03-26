Florida Panthers (33-31-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-28-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at Bell Centre.

The Canadiens are 12-8-5 against the rest of their division. Montreal has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances.

The Panthers are 12-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Florida has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 80.3 percent of opponent chances. In their last matchup on Feb. 17, Florida won 6-3. Aleksander Barkov Jr. recorded a team-high 4 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with 33 goals and has totaled 51 points. Andrew Shaw has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Mark Pysyk: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

