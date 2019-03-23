Boston Bruins (45-20-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-29-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Boston looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 19-12-6 on their home ice. Florida has converted on 27 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 68 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 17-13-6 on the road. Boston averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 92 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 7, Boston won 4-3. Patrice Bergeron scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 34 goals, adding 53 assists and totaling 87 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).

