Detroit Red Wings (24-34-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Florida Panthers (29-27-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on Detroit in Eastern Conference action.

The Panthers are 17-12-6 at home. Florida has allowed 36 power-play goals, killing 81.3 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Red Wings are 7-11-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin leads them with 27 total goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Florida won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Hoffman leads the Panthers with 31 goals and has recorded 60 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded six goals and collected 16 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 1-6-3, averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-3-4, averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings Injuries: Dylan Larkin: day to day (lower body), Mike Green: out for season (illness).

