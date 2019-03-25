Florida Panthers (33-30-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (44-25-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads to Toronto in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs have gone 22-14-2 in home games. Toronto is the top team in the the Eastern Conference with 6.0 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner averaging 0.8.

The Panthers have gone 14-17-6 away from home. Florida has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 80.5 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Florida won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner has recorded 87 total points while scoring 25 goals and collecting 62 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

