Off the top of your head, what’s a list of potential Washington Redskins quarterbacks you’ll hear between now and April 25, the date of the first round of the NFL draft? Let’s start with: Teddy Bridgewater, Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Josh Rosen, Dwayne Haskins, Tyrod Taylor, Kyler Murray Kyler Murray Kyler Murray, Josh Johnson and — what the heck — maybe Sonny Jurgensen as well.

Forgive the omissions (Brock Osweiler, anyone?) and reset this franchise to where it always seems to be: Looking for someone to fill the most important position in American sports.

Washington enters this free agent period unsettled in a lot of ways. Just four teams gained fewer yards in 2018; just three scored fewer points. Its defense was decidedly middle-of-the-pack, meh to the point it considered hiring a new coordinator. The coach with an unprecedented tenure under the current owner has a career record of 35-44-1 and has appeared in exactly one playoff game. The fan base would prefer the team president, who oversees the football and business operations, never make another decision involving — oh, I don’t know — football or business.

Yet with all of that instability essentially woven into the DNA of the franchise at this point, it’s hard to figure anything about the future of the team, either immediate or distant, before it determines its direction at quarterback.

“I think we have to address the situation via free agency and probably the draft, for sure,” Jay Gruden, the head coach, told reporters at last week’s NFL combine, “

Thus, the guessing game begins . . . now. It’s one with which we’re familiar.

This is what we know: Alex Smith is hurt, and badly. McCoy, his backup, was hurt at the end of last season, though he should be ready for offseason workouts. Washington holds the 15th pick in the draft. Bruce Allen, the aforementioned team president, Gruden and Doug Williams, the senior vice president of player personnel, all acknowledged they’re in the market for quarterbacks(s).

“There’s no doubt about it that we’ve got to find another quarterback,” Williams told reporters at last week’s NFL combine, “regardless, no matter what the situation is we have now. For the organization, we’ve got to get a guy in here.”

That’s the truth of the situation. What a change from a year ago. At this point in 2018, Washington was preparing to introduce Smith as the franchise stabilizer. Kirk Cousins was gone to free agency, but here came Smith, established and steady, via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. More than that, Smith agreed to a four-year extension that would, we believed, keep in him Washington 2022. Know your quarterback, now and years from now. What an odd feeling.

“I don’t think the fans really understand when you talk about stability, when you know the guy that’s going to be leading your team is going to be in your locker room for the next three to four to five years, that’s a good feeling,” Williams said then. “Now they can relax and even during the season don’t have to worry about whether our fearless leader’s going to be here next year.”

Reset the worry, which is basically part of the fabric here. Since Daniel Snyder bought this club in 1999 — a nice place to start, both because of the change in ownership and because that makes 20 seasons since — Cousins leads Washington with 57 starts at quarterback. Seems like a reasonable number, until you consider it’s just three-and-a-half seasons. And that’s the longest stretch for anyone.

Remember, too, that the entirety of Cousins’s starting stint felt like an audition for his own job. The weekly referendum on his performance was exhausting. Washington’s most stable quarterback of the past two decades was inherently unstable, which fits the nature of the position here. Look for a quarterback who led Washington in passing for more than four straight seasons. You have to go back to Mark Rypien, from 1989-93.

Quick quiz: Can you name the 10 quarterbacks who have made at least 10 starts for Washington since Snyder took over the club? Cousins and …

Rack your brain. We’ll get to the answer in a minute.

Know this, though: Only one franchise’s most used starting quarterback over that stretch had fewer starts than Cousins. That’s Buffalo, who gave 53 starts to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Know how many playoff games the Bills have appeared in in those 20 years? That would be two.

So stability at quarterback isn’t just a mental state, serenity for your locker room and your fan base. It’s directly tied to winning. In that same two-decade span, seven franchises have played in at least 24 playoff games. Each of those franchises boasts a quarterback who made at least 130 regular-season starts during that time:

New England (40 playoff games, 267 starts for Tom Brady); Indianapolis (27 playoff games, 192 starts for Peyton Manning); Philadelphia (25 playoff games, 142 starts for Donovan McNabb); Pittsburgh (25 playoff games, 214 starts for Ben Roethlisberger); Seattle (24 playoff games, 131 starts for Matt Hasselbeck plus 112 more for Russell Wilson); Green Bay (24 playoff games, 158 starts for Aaron Rodgers, plus 144 more for Brett Favre) and Baltimore (24 playoff games, 163 starts for Joe Flacco).

Back to trivia. The 10 Washington quarterbacks to start at least 10 games over the past 20 seasons: Cousins, Jason Campbell (53 starts), Robert Griffin III (35), Mark Brunell (33), Brad Johnson (27), Patrick Ramsey (24), Rex Grossman (16), Tony Banks (14), Donovan McNabb (13) and Alex Smith (10). And that doesn’t even get to the Jeff Georges and Shane Matthews and John Becks and Todd Collinses of the world.

What will this offseason bring? A stopgap free agent? McCoy, who has both Gruden’s confidence and a history of fragility? A rookie taken in the 15th spot? A trade to move up?

Any and all are possible at this point. It’s approaching springtime in Washington, and it’s remarkable how often that means the search for a quarterback is beginning in earnest.