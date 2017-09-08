Until Dan Snyder can run an organization that grasps the fundamentals of stability, every Washington Redskins season will remain a stressful attempt to measure growth in an absurdly basic area. On Sunday, another bid begins. Break out the flash cards and letter-tracing worksheets.

The journey starts at FedEx Field against Philadelphia in an NFC East division game that you’re not sure this team is ready for, not after a suspect preseason. But it may be the best thing for Washington, having to begin with such an important game. At their best, Coach Jay Gruden’s teams have flourished in times of doubt, and this one is capable of just about anything, good or bad, short of winning the Super Bowl. With Washington at home against a team it has beaten five straight times, a victory should be expected, even though Gruden failed to win the season opener in his first three seasons. A win would be the franchise’s first season-starting triumph since 2012, when Robert Griffin III dazzled in New Orleans and looked to be the future of the NFL.

That memory epitomizes the past two decades of Washington football. There’s a difference between taking your breath away and making you want to stop breathing. Leave it to Washington to master the ability to provoke both reactions. It is great at dramatic beginnings and soul-sucking endings, and every new story it produces is a short one. But you keep coming back to see if this team can improve and prolong the good parts of the narrative.

[Five story lines to follow in the Redskins’ season opener versus the Eagles]

What’s the best way to do that? We spend plenty of time debating macro changes. But let’s narrow the focus. This opener isn’t just the chance to start well and provide a hopeful impression. It emphasizes the significance of keeping up with the divisional Joneses, which is a prerequisite to becoming a perennial playoff team and something that Washington is astoundingly terrible at doing.

The "Hogs" were a storied offensive line of the Washington Redskins. Now, the "Hogs 2.0" are looking to reclaim greatness. They’re bonding in Houston, home of offensive line star Trent Williams. (Lee Powell/The Washington Post)

When you think of the Eagles-Redskins rivalry over the past few seasons, two moments come to mind. In 2015, Washington traveled to Philadelphia the day after Christmas and clinched the division title with a 38-24 victory. The division was weak that year, as Washington’s 9-7 record indicated, but for a team that had won seven games the previous two seasons, it signaled marked improvement. The second moment came last season when, after a 27-20 victory at FedEx Field, Washington barked into a victorious locker room, with defensive lineman Chris Baker referring to the Eagles as “trash.”

“We run the damn East,” Ricky Jean Francois declared.

Never mind that the Dallas Cowboys were leading the division at that point and would go on to capture the crown with relative ease. Back then, Washington was the defending champion, and the team was on a four-game winning streak, and it wanted to demand the world’s respect.

You know what the 2016 season eventually became. A late collapse contributed to the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry and a front-office shake-up. The roster churned, which was expected and necessary to an extent. Washington was able to tout that it finished above .500 and posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997. But an 8-7-1 record didn’t feel good, not when the team lost a playoff spot in the season’s final game. And it finished third in the East, ruining the 2015 hope that the rest of the division might be playing catch-up for a while.

[Dan Steinberg: Is anyone actually excited for this Redskins season?]

The inability to sustain success was typical Washington. Consider this mind-blowing stat: The past six times Washington has won the NFC East, it has fallen to third or worst in the division the next season. That strange hex goes back 33 years, before Daniel Snyder took ownership in 1999. After five of those division titles, it has failed to make the playoffs the next season. If a team can’t compete consistently in its division, it will never sustain success.

It’s bad enough to have just six division titles in 33 years, but it gets worse. The first three divisional nose-dives occurred during the Joe Gibbs glory days, and he was more the victim of a tough division. He recovered, turned disappointment into a temporary setback and won two of his three Super Bowls during this period. But when it has happened under Snyder’s watch, it has been a precursor to misery.

In 1999, Washington won the division and then didn’t make the playoffs for the next five years. In 2012, it burst to the top with seven straight victories after a 3-6 start. Then it went 7-25 over the next two seasons.

Now what? Was 2015 random success? Or was it a breakthrough? The mixed results of last season hinted at another swoon. But that’s not certain because, if the team had claimed just one more win, we’d be appreciating back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 25 years.

[Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ready to turn page on ‘backbreaker’ season-ending interception]

If you believe the preseason predictions, Washington is doomed to finish third or last of the NFC East’s four teams. Dallas, the reigning division winner, looks solid, but it must withstand running back Ezekiel Elliott’s pending six-game suspension. The New York Giants, a wild-card team last season, could be the division’s safest pick. And then there are Philadelphia and Washington, who aren’t all that far behind. If the division is as good as anticipated, you could build a logical case for any of these four teams to make the playoffs.

But one has to finish last. And at least one likely will have a losing record. Considering recent history, it’s a lot easier to figure Washington will be the unfortunate team. It may be unfair, but the perception definitely exists.

Gruden and his team aren’t really using low expectations as fuel. They’ve shrugged about it publicly. Two years ago, the doubters served as motivation, but that’s gimmicky and can take a team only so far. In Gruden’s fourth season, the team has much greater concerns, not to mention aspirations.

“I don’t know,” Gruden said when asked about the low preseason opinion of his team. “I haven’t really asked everybody’s opinion. That’s the first I’ve heard about it, so we’re just going to try to go out and do our job. I feel good about this football team and the competitive spirit. I think we’ve improved, but time will tell.”

Earlier this week, Gruden described his team as “very hungry.” It’s a significant upgrade from the nonchalance witnessed during preseason games.

Two years after it won the NFC East, Washington is at a crossroads, as usual. Which will it be: pace-setter or chaser? In the eternal quest for stability, it would be wise to run with the people in front.