CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has announced he’s retiring from the NFL.

Johnson played in more games (143) than any Carolina defensive lineman. He spent all 11 seasons with the Panthers, recording 67 ½ sacks, 20 forced fumbles and 12 multi-sack games before being released by the team in February.

A third-round draft pick in 2007 out of Georgia, Johnson became a full-time starter in his fourth season posting 11 ½ sacks in 2010. He went on to record 52 ½ sacks from 2010-14, the fifth-most in the NFL during that span.

Johnson had a franchise playoff record three sacks in the team’s run to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

He started 11 games last season but his production fell off. Johnson failed to record a sack and had just 16 tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.