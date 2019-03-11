CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Preston Brown, LB Vincent Rey, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Jake Fisher, OT Bobby Hart, OT Andre Smith, TE Tyler Eifert, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Michael Johnson, CB Darqueze Dennard.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Matt Lengel, OL Trey Hopkins.

NEEDS: Bengals have lots of work at linebacker, offensive line and tight end. LB Vontaze Burfict was suspended again and hurt again in subpar season and might be at end of time in Cincinnati under new coaching regime. Bengals let LT Andrew Whitworth leave for Rams — he helped them reach Super Bowl — in part because they thought they were set at tackle with Ogbuehi and Fisher, top two picks in 2015 draft. It hasn’t worked out, forcing them to trade for LT Cordy Glenn and bring in Hart as one-year stopgap at RT. Eifert stayed with Bengals last season on one-year, incentive-laden deal but broke ankle, latest in long series of injuries. All three areas — linebacker, offensive line, tight end — need overhauls.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $40.8 million under cap, though they’re likely to keep some of their free agents, cutting into figure.

