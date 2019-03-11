DENVER BRONCOS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RT Jared Veldheer, DT Domata Peko, CB Tramaine Brocks, OLB Shaquil Barrett, C Matt Paradis, OLB Shane Ray, G Billy Turner, CB Bradley Roby, WR Andre Holmes, DT Zach Kerr, C Gino Gradkowski, CB Jamar Taylor, TE Jeff Heuerman, G Max Garcia, TE Matt LaCosse, SS Darian Stewart.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Shelby Harris, OLB Deiontrez Mount, QB Kevin Hogan, WR Jordan Taylor.

NEEDS: Broncos’ acquisition of QB Joe Flacco from Ravens and trade of QB Case Keenum to Washington becomes official on Wednesday when Denver officially moves on to its sixth quarterback since Peyton Manning retired three years ago. Broncos have big needs along O-line and in secondary, but also at tight end, inside linebacker and defensive tackle, where new coach Vic Fangio wants players who can push pocket to make NFL’s top pass-rushing duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb even more effective.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $27 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.