TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Brent Grimes, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Adam Humphries, S Chris Conte, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, LB Adarius Taylor, QB Ryan Griffin, K Cairo Santos, LS Garrison Sanborn, LB Kevin Minter, LB Cameron Lynch, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, S Andrew Adams, S Josh Shaw.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Peyton Barber, CB Javien Elliott, CB Devante Harris, T Leonard Wester, S Isaiah Johnson, G Michael Liedtke.

NEEDS: Improving inconsistent pass rush remains major priority, despite trading for DE Jason Pierre-Paul, drafting DT Vita Vea in first round and spending heavily on defensive linemen (Vinny Curry, Beau Allen, Mitch Unrein) in free agency in 2018. Linebacker, cornerback and safety are needs, too. Bucs had league’s No. 1 passing offense and ranked third in total yards per game, but have to run better to ease some of burden on QB Jameis Winston. Upgrading offensive line that has serious deficiencies is must. Recently signed RB Andre Ellington will compete for job, but adding another experienced runner is possibility.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $3.5 million over following this month’s signing of T Donovan Smith, who received three-year $41.25 million deal with $27 million guaranteed. Must free up space and could by parting with high-priced veterans such as DT Gerald McCoy ($13 million) or WR DeSean Jackson ($10 million), though there’s no clear indication either will be released.

