KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB Dee Ford (franchise tag), OLB Justin Houston, DT Allen Bailey, TE Demetrius Harris, FB Anthony Sherman, RB Spencer Ware, CB Orlando Scandrick, C Mitch Morse, OG Jordan Devey, WR De’Anthony Thomas, OG Jeff Allen, OLB Frank Zombo, RB Charcandrick West, WR Chris Conley, CB Steven Nelson, WR Kelvin Benjamin, FS Ron Parker.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: SS Jordan Lucas, OLB Terrance Smith.

NEEDS: Priority for Chiefs is fixing one of NFL’s worst defenses, especially with new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s switch from 3-4 to 4-3 system. Ford was franchised but club is trying to work out a long-term deal while listening to trade offers. Houston was released to create $14 million in salary cap space with two years left on his deal. Nelson could return but help is still needed at LB and in porous secondary, which was shredded by Tom Brady in overtime of AFC title game loss.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $18 million, but Chiefs could use some to extend WR Tyreek Hill and DT Chris Jones this offseason while being mindful QB Patrick Mahomes could be looking at extension next offseason.

