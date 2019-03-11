INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Josh Andrews, CB Pierre Desir, S Clayton Geathers, LB Najee Goode, WR Ryan Grant, TE Ryan Hewitt, WR Dontrelle Inman, S Mike Mitchell, G Matt Slauson (retired), DT Jihad Ward, OT J’Marcus Webb, S J.J. Wilcox, DT Al Woods.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C-G Evan Boehm, S Mathias Farley, DE Geno Grissom, CB Chris Milton, WR Chester Rogers, TE Erik Swoope.

NEEDS: GM Chris Ballard is still searching for key pieces after three-year playoff drought ended. And Ballard has most cap room in NFL. Expect him to look for complementary receiver to T.Y. Hilton, upgrades to secondary, finding another pass rusher, and adding depth at linebacker. But Ballard has been budget conscious over last two seasons and would prefer to keep focus on own players. He’s already re-signed K Adam Vinatieri, RG Mark Glowinski and DT Margus Hunt, and would like to keep Desir and Geathers.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $95.6 million.

