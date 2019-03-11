ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Andy Levitre; G Ben Garland; G Zane Beadles; RB Tevin Coleman; DE Derrick Shelby; DE Bruce Irvin; DT Terrell McClain; CB Justin Bethel; CB Brian Poole; SS Jordan Richards; OLB Kemal Ishmael; WR Justin Hardy; TE Logan Paulsen; PK Matt Bryant; LS Jon Condo.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Marvin Hall.

NEEDS: OG is a top priority with former starters Levitre and Garland headed to free agency. CB help also is needed after Robert Alford was released and quickly signed with Arizona. Atlanta also is expected to lose Poole. With Coleman expected to command more money than Atlanta can afford, running back could be another concern. Devonta Freeman played in only two games in 2018 due to groin injury and had concussion problems in 2017. GM Thomas Dimitroff hopes to work out long-term deal with DT Grady Jarrett, who was given franchise tag. New deal with Jarrett could clear some cap space for 2019.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $6.5 million.

