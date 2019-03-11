NEW YORK JETS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Josh McCown, RB Bilal Powell, WR Jermaine Kearse, LG James Carpenter, CB Morris Claiborne, CB Buster Skrine, CB Darryl Roberts, K Jason Myers, DE Henry Anderson, DT Steve McLendon, WR-KR Andre Roberts, LB Neville Hewitt, WR Rishard Matthews, G Dakota Dozier, OL Jonotthan Harrison, OLB Brandon Copeland, OLB Josh Martin, S Rontez Miles, TE Neal Sterling, OL Brent Qvale, OL Ben Ijalana, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, LB Emmanuel Lamur.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Robby Anderson, TE Eric Tomlinson, TE Clive Walford, DT Destiny Vaeao.

NEEDS: GM Mike Maccagnan has plenty of work to do all over roster to build around QB Sam Darnold on offense and S Jamal Adams on defense. Adam Gase-led Jets likely to be big players in RB Le’Veon Bell sweepstakes to give offense proven playmaker out of backfield. New York gave Robby Anderson second-round tender, likely keeping promising deep threat in fold. Major key will be protecting second-year QB with offensive line, which has one major new face in G Kelechi Osemele, acquired in trade with Oakland. Center is big hole with Spencer Long released (and signed with Buffalo) and Harrison uncertain to return. LT Kelvin Beachum no sure bet to return because of $9.5 million cap number. McCown, who turns 40 in July, has not decided whether to return for another season, so veteran backup behind Darnold could be on to-do list. Edge rusher will also be priority for Gregg Williams defense, although New York could aim to address that in draft. Questions in secondary with Claiborne, Skrine and Darryl Roberts all starters last few seasons. Myers and Andre Roberts were first-time Pro Bowl selections last season on special teams for coordinator Brant Boyer, who was retained by Gase.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $81 million; Maccagnan said at NFL combine that Jets expect to be “very active” in free agency.

