DETROIT LIONS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Ziggy Ansah, DT Ricky Jean Francois, LB Eli Harold, RB Zach Zenner, TE Levine Toilolo, TE Luke Willson, WR TJ Jones, CB DeShawn Shead, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Bruce Ellington, FB Nick Bellore, QB Matt Cassel, OL Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard, CB Marcus Cooper, OG T.J. Lang.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Kerry Hyder.

NEEDS: Detroit desperately needs edge rusher to replace Ansah, who won’t likely be re-signed after oft-injured player was on franchise tag last season. DE Romeo Okwara recently signed two-year deal to stay, keeping restricted free agent off market after he had team-high 7 1-2 sacks last year. Lions will also be looking to upgrade at tight end year after letting Eric Ebron go and watching him flourish with Indianapolis.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $35 million, which Lions say is most team has had in GM Bob Quinn’s three years with franchise.

