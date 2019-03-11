GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-9-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Clay Matthews, WR Randall Cobb, DT Muhammad Wilkerson, LB Jake Ryan, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Davon House, TE Lance Kendricks, TE Marcedes Lewis, T Byron Bell, S Eddie Pleasant, FB Dan Vitale.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Geronimo Allison, S Kentrell Brice, S Ibraheim Campbell.

NEEDS: Most obvious hole is at safety, where Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was traded last season and rich pool of free agents awaits, headlined by Landon Collins, Earl Thomas. Matthews, all-time franchise leader in sacks, could be allowed to leave for open market in light of emergence of Kyler Fackrell, but his departure would weaken LB group. QB Aaron Rodgers needs more trustworthy targets, and if Cobb is let go urgency is heightened at WR. With underwhelming first season in green and gold by Jimmy Graham and likely departure of Kendricks and Lewis, there’s also void at TE.

AVAILABLE CAP SPACE (approximately): $29.7 million.

