CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Mike Adams, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, RB Kenjon Barner, RB Travaris Cadet, K Chandler Catanzaro, OT Chris Clark, LB Thomas Davis, WR Devin Funchess, DE Wes Horten, LB Ben Jacobs, S Colin Jones, C Ryan Kalil (retiring), DT Kyle Love, LB David Mayo, DE Julius Peppers (retiring), OT Marshall Newhouse, G Amini Silatolu, RB Fozzy Whittaker, OT Daryl Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Damiere Byrd, QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Jared Norris.

NEEDS: Panthers have needs everywhere, but none quite as pressing as defensive end where they lose Peppers, a future Hall of Famer, to retirement. Not knowing how Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams will respond to knee injuries, offensive tackle is major concern, too. Funchess is not expected to be re-signed, so finding possession wide receiver to play alongside D.J. Moore will become a need. Carolina will look to find backup quarterback in case Cam Newton struggles to make it back from shoulder surgery but Ron Rivera hinted that will come through the NFL draft.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9.8 million, but team has lots of players to re-sign to bolster depth.

___

