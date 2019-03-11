WASHINGTON REDSKINS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Adrian Peterson, WR Jamison Crowder, LB Preston Smith, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, G Shawn Lauvao, T Ty Nsekhe, LB Pernell McPhee, QB Josh Johnson, QB Mark Sanchez, C Tony Bergstrom, WR Michael Floyd, OL Luke Bowanko, LB Zach Vigil.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Rob Kelley, RB Byron Marshall, WR Maurice Harris.

NEEDS: Quarterback to compete with Colt McCoy is needed through free agency, trade or draft with Alex Smith not expected to play in 2019 after breaking right leg. Depth on offensive line remains concern after another season full of injuries, and receivers should be targeted if Crowder departs. On defense, Redskins must replace Preston Smith’s pass-rushing ability and filled major hole in secondary by agreeing to terms with safety Landon Collins.

AVAILABLE CAP SPACE (approximately): $5.2 million, but could become more if CB Josh Norman is released.

