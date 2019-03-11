NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (14-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Mark Ingram, LB Manti Te’o, TE Michael Hoomanawanui, S Chris Banjo, WR Dez Bryant, OL Jermon Bushrod, DT Jay Bromley, OT Michael Ola, G Josh LeRibeus, CB P.J. Williams, DT Tyeler Davison, QB Teddy Bridgewater, DE Alex Okafor, OT Derek Newton, CB Josh Robinson, DT Tyrunn Walker.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Ken Crawley, WR-KR Tommylee Lewis, K Wil Lutz.

NEEDS: Saints might decide Ingram is too expensive to keep, which could put them in market for power rusher to complement Alvin Kamara. Ben Watson’s announced retirement further heightens need for tight end, position that provided only sporadic production in passing game last season. Saints also could use another starting-caliber receiver to reduce burden on top target Michael Thomas. If New Orleans is unable to retain Davison, defensive tackle depth could become pressing; Sheldon Rankins’ Achilles tendon injury in January could sideline him when next season opens, and David Onyemata’s misdemeanor marijuana citation could result in suspension of up to four games. Depth at safety also is in question after club released veteran Kurt Coleman. Versatile veteran backup on offensive line could be need if Bushrod leaves or retires. And with Bridgewater’s possible departure, there could be need for veteran backup to Drew Brees. That would allow Saints to continue to use fellow backup Taysom Hill in non-traditional roles on offense and special teams.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.