SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Earl Thomas, LB K.J. Wright, CB Justin Coleman, DT Shamar Stephen, K Sebastian Janikowski, DE Dion Jordan, CB Neiko Thorpe, G J.R. Sweezy, G D.J. Fluker, RB Mike Davis, LB Mychal Kendricks, S Maurice Alexander, QB Brett Hundley.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Joey Hunt, RB J.D. McKissic, DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Branden Jackson, LS Tyler Ott, DB Akeem King, T George Fant, FB Tre Madden.

NEEDS: Seattle avoided one major free agency headache by locking up DE Frank Clark and using franchise tag on its premier pass rusher. Coach Pete Carroll has said bringing back guards Sweezy and Fluker are priorities to help solidify offensive line that had Seattle as best running team in NFL last season. Linebacker will be position to watch with Wright set to explore free agency after injury-filled 2018. Seattle should also seek depth in secondary that was shaky at times last season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $32 million.

