HOUSTON TEXANS (11-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Kareem Jackson, FS Tyrann Mathieu, CB Kayvon Webster, DT Angelo Blackson, QB Joe Webb, CB Shareece Wright, ILB Brian Peters, QB Brandon Weeden, RB Alfred Blue, DT Brandon Dunn, ILB Josh Keyes, RT Kendall Lamm, DT Christian Covington.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Joel Heath, OLB Brennan Scarlett, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Deandre Carter.

NEEDS: After placing non-exclusive franchise tag on edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney last week, Texans dealt with biggest free agent issue. Next priority should be re-signing safeties Jackson and Mathieu, who led secondary last season, and possibly adding another defensive back to beef up group after releasing underperforming 2015 first-round pick CB Kevin Johnson. Houston also in need of upgrade on offensive line after franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked NFL-leading 62 times in 2018.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $67.8 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.