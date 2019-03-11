UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Anthony Barr, DT Sheldon Richardson, RB Latavius Murray, CB/PR Marcus Sherels, K Dan Bailey, DT Tom Johnson, G Tom Compton, G Nick Easton, WR Aldrick Robinson, QB Trevor Siemian, C Brett Jones, RB/KR Ameer Abdullah, S George Iloka.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Anthony Harris, T Rashod Hill.

NEEDS: Offensive line, once again, is biggest concern. Cutting G Mike Remmers, whose move from tackle didn’t help group’s collective performance during disappointing 2018 for entire offense, creates valuable cap room. It also opens another position to fill. Vikings likely need both free agency and draft to address line. S Andrew Sendejo was released and DE Everson Griffen could be to gain space for offseason spending, but departure by Griffen in particular would leave another void. Barr was deemed too expensive for contract extension or franchise tag; probable exit empties another starting position at key spot in coach Mike Zimmer’s defense. Richardson more likely to be re-signed, but he won’t be cheap either. After pulling plug on rookie Daniel Carlson after two games last fall, team is bound to use free agency for next season’s kicker rather than draft. That could mean bringing back Bailey or looking elsewhere.

AVAILABLE CAP SPACE: (approximately) $10.5 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.