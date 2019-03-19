JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free-agent linebacker Jake Ryan has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ryan agreed to terms over the weekend, passed a physical and then signed the deal Tuesday. He says he just wants “to come in and make an impact.”

The 27-year-old Ryan missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.

A fourth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2015, Ryan started 27 games for the Packers during his first three seasons. The former Michigan standout recorded 213 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and a sack in 43 games with Green Bay. He also was a core special teams player.

The Jaguars have little experienced depth behind starting linebackers Myles Jack and Telvin Smith, and Ryan could end up being an upgrade over backups Donald Payne and/or Blair Brown.

___

