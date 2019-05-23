FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, gilr photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Gerald McCoy speaks during an announcement of the NFL football team’s social justice initiative at the Tampa Police Department Training Academy in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers are moving on from Gerald McCoy. The team released the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, describing the move as a mutual agreement after nine seasons. (Monica Herndon/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File) (Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will visit the Cleveland Browns, who may sign the six-time Pro Bowler.

General manager John Dorsey said Thursday that McCoy, released earlier this week by Tampa Bay in a cost-cutting move, will be at the team’s facility Friday. Dorsey announced McCoy’s impending visit at a news conference to celebrate the NFL’s decision to hold the 2021 draft in Cleveland.

The Buccaneers tried to trade McCoy but couldn’t find a team willing to take his $13 million salary. They agreed to terms with Ndamukong Suh to take his spot.

Several other teams have expressed interest in McCoy, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Cleveland already fortified its defensive front this offseason by signing free agent Sheldon Richardson to a three-year, $37 million deal, and trading for edge rusher Olivier Vernon.

McCoy had six sacks in 14 games last season and has 54 ½ in 123 career games.

