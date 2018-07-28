BASEBALL

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have acquired veteran left-hander Cole Hamels in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Chicago also received cash in Friday’s deal in exchange for right-hander Eddie Butler, minor league pitcher Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.

Hamels is in the midst of perhaps the worst year of his career, going 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with last-place Texas. He is just 1-3 with an 11.12 ERA in four starts in July.

But the 34-year-old Hamels is an experienced playoff pitcher with a history of success at Wrigley Field. He was the NL Championship Series and World Series MVP when Philadelphia won the title in 2008. He is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 career postseason starts.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals, making their second deal in as many days as the club makes a push for its first playoff appearance since 2011.

The Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez late Friday night to the Royals, who are in last place in the AL Central.

Milwaukee announced the trade late Friday night, when they beat San Francisco Giants on the road 3-1. Reliever Joakim Soria, who was acquired Thursday from the Chicago White Sox, made his Brewers debut by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

The left-handed hitting Moustakas was hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs for the Royals. His arrival could mean that the Brewers will shift their current third baseman, Travis Shaw, to second base.

FOOTBALL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is officially a holdout.

The New York Jets began their first practice of training camp Friday without their prized rookie quarterback.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. The only other unsigned pick in the entire draft is Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith, the No. 8 choice.

Under the NFL’s labor agreement, contract holdouts are uncommon because deals are slotted based on draft position. Darnold will receive a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $30.247 million, including a $20 million signing bonus.

The dispute seems to hang on contract language. If a player is cut during his rookie contract, offset language provides the team with financial protection. Not having offset language allows a player to receive his salary from the team that cut him, as well as get paid by another team that signs him.

GOLF

OAKVILLE, Ontario — Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles Friday, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.

Bradley holed putts of 10 feet on the par-3 15th, 20 feet on the par-5 16th, 27 feet on the par-4 17th and 20 feet on the par-5 18th — after hitting an approach from 159 yards. He made a 7-footer on No. 2 for the first eagle.

Playing alongside leader Kevin Tway at Glen Abbey, Bradley closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63. He also eagled the par-5 second hole.

Tway birdied the final hole for a 65 to get to 13 under. He’s trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in the event his father won 15 years ago at Hamilton for his last victory.

Whee Kim had a 65 to match Bradley at 12 under.

HOCKEY

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Washington Capitals re-signed right winger Tom Wilson to a $31.02 million, six-year deal.

The contract carries a $5.17 million salary-cap hit through the 2023-24 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Friday night.

Signing Wilson was the final need on the Stanley Cup champions’ offseason checklist. The 24-year-old was their final restricted free agent.

Wilson had 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points last season. MacLellan called Wilson a unique player for his mix of skill and physicality and said he’s just entering his prime.

In 391 regular-season NHL games, the Toronto native has 35 goals and 69 assists. The 2012 first-round pick became a top-line winger this past season playing with captain Alex Ovechkin.

