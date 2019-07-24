Sports columnist

Man, for a guy about to be coaching for his job — which, by his own admission, he is — Jay Gruden was slinging some one-liners Wednesday. Yes, he saw video of Josh Norman, his highly paid cornerback, jumping over a bull earlier this month in Spain.

“I knew the bull wouldn’t hit him,” Gruden deadpanned, “because he avoids contact.”

Ba-dum-chh. He’ll be here all week. (How much longer after that, we can’t be sure.)

And how about this knee-slapper?

“I think that this is the greatest coaching job in pro sports, really,” Gruden said.

Now that’s funny.

[Blackistone: Before getting Theismann’s blessing, Haskins talked to another No. 7]

Look, you have to feel for this guy. He is about to enter his sixth, and potentially final, training camp with the Washington Redskins. His Pro Bowl left tackle is MIA and his choices at quarterback are either a journeyman, a career backup or a rookie. NFL seasons inherently contain challenges, and for Gruden, this one starts with a pair of doozies. Yet he has no choice but to trot out in front of the media, and therefore the fan base, and thank “Mr. Snyder and Bruce” for this “great opportunity.” He might as well yuk it up while he still can.

Even with all the volatility around the position of Washington football coach over the last two decades — Gruden is the eighth of Daniel Snyder’s 20-year ownership tenure — rarely has one of those coaches entered a season with the stakes so clear: A playoff berth better be the result, or the “greatest coaching job in pro sports” will go to someone else. Give Gruden credit for not ducking that reality.

“It’s an honor to be the coach of the Redskins, and with that comes great expectations, and we haven’t lived up to them the last couple years,” Gruden said the day before camp opened. “Performance is king. Our record is what you are, and the last two years we were 7-9. Understandably so, in the National Football League, you have to win to keep your job, and we have to get it turned around.”

[Trent Williams a no-show for start of Redskins camp]

And yet, under these circumstances?

Start with Trent Williams, that left tackle, Washington’s best offensive player. He’s not at camp. Who knows when — or if — he’ll show? Maybe this is a symbolic protest, and he’ll be here before, say, the first preseason game Aug. 8. Maybe he’s legitimately upset about the care he received from the team’s medical staff when he had a growth discovered on his head, and he won’t be here at all. Maybe he just wants more money.

Whatever the reason and the timeline, Williams’s absence is problematic for Gruden on two levels. The obvious is the football part, because whether the quarterback is Case Keenum (the journeyman), Colt McCoy (the backup) or Dwayne Haskins (the rookie), the offense will be so much harder to run if the blind side isn’t protected. More than that, the offense will be a disaster if any of those quarterbacks is asked to put it up 40 times a game, so whether the running back is the aging Adrian Peterson or the intriguing Derrius Guice, they better have their best line on the field as much as possible. Every iteration of that best line includes Williams at left tackle.

[Gruden says quarterbacks will get equal amount of reps]

But there’s another aspect to Williams’s absence that reveals meaningful elements about the environment in which Gruden works. Gruden said Wednesday he had not personally spoken to Williams, but that other members of the organization surely had. He said he couldn’t speak to the motivating factors behind Williams’s holdout, because “that’s something I’m not in talks with.”

And yet, Gruden is the one forced to face the questions about a situation over which he has no control. He’s not the good cop or the bad cop. He’s the only cop. Bruce Allen, the team president who rarely comes out from behind the curtain, declined to comment Wednesday through a team spokesman. Doug Williams, the senior vice president of player personnel, did the same.

And it’s not just about Trent Williams. The day before players reported to Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center for the conditioning drills that preceded Thursday’s opening workout, the team cut linebacker Mason Foster, last season’s leading tackler. Ostensibly, there’s an explanation not only for why Washington executives decided to part ways with Foster at a position with questionable depth, but for why they waited until the day before Foster reported to do it.

That explanation, whatever it is, should come from Allen, first and foremost, or at the very least Doug Williams, who is said to have some role in personnel. Instead, it came from Gruden.

To me, that’s unfair to Gruden. For Gruden, it’s gruel he must eat.

“That’s my job,” he said, nonchalantly.

To be the coach of the Washington Redskins, this is the stuff with which you must deal, and these are the questions you must answer. For five years, Gruden has worn it. He knows the drill.

He’s in an impossible spot, really. Of the eight coaches who have worked for Snyder, only one had a winning record while Snyder owned the team — Norv Turner, the coach Snyder inherited, who went 17-12 before he was fired with three games to go in the 2000 season. Joe Gibbs II (30-34) and Mike Shanahan (24-40) arrived trying to enhance Hall of Fame résumés, and left blemished. Steve Spurrier and Jim Zorn? Please, 12-20 apiece. Were all of these guys losing coaches? Or does the environment in which they work inhibit the results?

Now here’s Gruden, with a five-year record of 35-44-1. His sixth training camp opens Thursday without his franchise left tackle, without an idea of who might be the quarterback, without a real downfield threat, and with the parameters clearly established: Make the playoffs, or else.

Here’s rooting for him. He’s fun to have around. Keep the one-liners coming, and value each one, because given the roster and the controversy and the quarterback situation, who knows how much longer Jay Gruden will have the job he has, whether it’s actually one of the best in pro sports or not?