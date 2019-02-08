FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Adam Gase has filled out his staff, including hiring Jim Bob Cooter as running backs coach, Shawn Jefferson as assistant head coach-offense/wide receivers and Frank Bush as assistant head coach-defense/inside linebackers.

Cooter spent the last five seasons with Detroit, including the last four as offensive coordinator.

Jefferson, who had 470 catches during a 13-year playing career, was Gase’s wide receivers coach in Miami the last three years.

Bush was Miami’s assistant head coach/linebackers coach the past two seasons.

Among other hirings announced Friday are: Joe Vitt (senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers) — who’s also Gase’s father-in-law; Blake Williams (defensive assistant), son of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams; John Dunn (tight ends); Frank Pollack (offensive line); Derek Frazier (assistant offensive line); and Andre Carter (defensive line).

Dennard Wilson returns as the defensive backs coach and adds passing game coordinator to his duties.

