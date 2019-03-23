Calgary Flames (46-21-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-32-10, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against Vancouver. He currently ranks sixth in the league with 92 points, scoring 35 goals and totaling 57 assists.

The Canucks are 17-13-5 at home. Vancouver has scored 37 power-play goals, converting on 15.9 percent of chances.

The Flames are 25-14-3 in conference games. Calgary ranks second in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Gaudreau with 35. In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Vancouver won 4-3. Elias Pettersson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 36 assists and has recorded 63 points this season. Brock Boeser has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Flames Injuries: James Neal: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.