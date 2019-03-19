Columbus Blue Jackets (40-28-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (44-21-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Columbus. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 91 points, scoring 34 goals and recording 57 assists.

The Flames are 23-7-5 at home. Calgary has scored 256 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. Gaudreau leads the team with 34.

The Blue Jackets are 20-12-2 in road games. Columbus has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 84.6 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Calgary won 9-6. Sean Monahan scored two goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 34 goals and has recorded 91 points. Matthew Tkachuk has collected eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (lower body), Sean Monahan: day to day (illness), James Neal: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nick Foligno: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.