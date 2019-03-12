New Jersey Devils (25-35-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Calgary Flames (42-20-7, second in the Western Conference)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with New Jersey. He ranks eighth in the league with 84 points, scoring 30 goals and totaling 54 assists.

The Flames have gone 21-7-5 in home games. Calgary is third in the NHL recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Devils are 8-23-3 in road games. New Jersey is last in the Eastern Conference averaging 7.2 points per game. Kyle Palmieri leads them with 48 total points. In their last meeting on Feb. 27, Calgary won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Giordano leads the Flames with a plus-31 in 67 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals and recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 4.9 points, 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body), John Quenneville: day to day (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Kevin Rooney: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Mirco Mueller: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.