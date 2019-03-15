New York Rangers (28-29-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (43-20-7, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against New York. He’s fifth in the NHL with 90 points, scoring 33 goals and totaling 57 assists.

The Flames are 22-7-5 at home. Calgary leads the Western Conference shooting 11.0 percent and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.4 shots per game.

The Rangers are 11-18-5 on the road. New York serves 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 57 total minutes. In their last matchup on Oct. 21, Calgary won 4-1. Garnet Hathaway recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 33 goals and has totaled 90 points. Sean Monahan has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-3-5, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).

Rangers Injuries: Libor Hajek: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.