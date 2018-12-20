NEW YORK GIANTS (5-9) at INDIANAPOLIS (8-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Colts by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Giants 7-6-1, Colts 7-6-1

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 11-6

LAST MEETING - Colts beat Giants 40-24, Nov. 3, 2014

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Titans 17-0; Colts beat Cowboys 23-0

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 23, Colts No. 9

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (25), PASS (13).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (9).

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8) RUSH (20), PASS (7).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (28), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Giants have lost three straight in series and are making first regular-season appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium since beating Patriots for Super Bowl in February 2012. ... Game comes five days before 60th anniversary of 1958 championship game, dubbed by many as “greatest game ever played.” ... Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley needs seven catches to break Reggie Bush’s rookie record for receptions (88) by rookie. ... Barkley is tied with former Colts star Edgerrin James for second-most games with 100 yards from scrimmage by NFL rookie (12). He also needs 191 scrimmage yards to join James and Eric Dickerson as only rookies with 2,000 yards from scrimmage. ... QB Eli Manning needs 311 yards passing for seventh 4,000-yard season in career. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. has missed last two games with quad injury. ... Alec Ogletree needs one interception to break tie with Jerry Hillebrand for franchise single-season record for interceptions by linebacker (5). ... New York’s defense has 11 interceptions in last six games. ... Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher got first NFL job with Colts in 2012. ... Colts have won seven of last eight to move back into playoff hunt. ... Andrew Luck needs six completions to establish single-season career high and two TD passes to tie Andy Dalton for No. 6 through quarterback’s first seven seasons. ... Luck needs 49 yards passing for fourth 4,000-yard season. ... WR T.Y. Hilton needs two receptions for No. 500. ... RB Marlon Mack has three 100-yard games, establishing career bests all three times. ... TE Eric Ebron was selected to first Pro Bowl this week and needs three catches and 50 yards receiving for single-season career bests. ... Ebron’s next TD will send him past Vernon Davis, Tyler Eifert and Antonio Davis for third-most touchdowns by tight end in single season in league history. ... LB Darius Leonard needs 15 tackles to break Jeff Herrod’s single-season franchise record (160 in 1991). ... K Adam Vinatieri can tie former NFL punter Jeff Feagles for No. 3 on league list for games played (352). ... Colts lead league in third-down conversion percentage (48.4) and have allowed 16 sacks, tied with New Orleans for fewest in league. ... Fantasy tip: With starting center Ryan Kelly back in lineup last week, Mack rushed for 139 yards and two scores against NFL’s No. 3 rushing defense. He could have even bigger game this week against NFL’s fifth-worst run defense.

