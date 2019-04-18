6, 17. NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: Another bad start, another bad season, this time with coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman running show. RB Saquon Barkley became face of offense and won top offensive rookie honors. QB Eli Manning struggled again behind bad line. Defense was horrible and things look bleak for next season. PK Aldrick Rosas became star in his second season.

FREE AGENCY: It’s not who Giants signed, it’s who they lost or traded. Star WR Odell Beckham Jr. tops list, heading to Cleveland along with leading sacker Olivier Vernon in separate trades that netted S Jabrill Peppers, No. 17 pick overall and G Kevin Zeitler. Free-agent signings included WR Golden Tate and S Antoine Bethea, who are cheaper but not as good as guys they are replacing. Rosas, C Jon Halapio, G Spencer Pulley and WR Russell Shepard were re-signed. Along with Tate and Bethea, DE Markus Golden and DT Olsen Pierre were added as free agents.

THEY NEED: Passing rushing DL, QB, RT, WR, S, CB, ILB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams or Houston DE Ed Oliver at No. 6; Washington State OT Andre Dillard at No. 17.

OUTLOOK: Bleak. Have made playoffs once (2016) since winning Super Bowl in February 2012. Won eight games total past two seasons. With Beckham, Collins and Vernon gone and 38-year-old Manning in final year of contract, they’ll be lucky to win five games again. Giants are laying groundwork for future with 12 draft picks. When will project be finished and who will be around to see it?

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.