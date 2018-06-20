EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have added the title of vice president of football operations to the duties of assistant general manager Kevin Abrams.

General manager Dave Gettleman, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma, made the announcement Wednesday. Abrams has been with the Giants since 1999.

Mark Koncz, brought in by Gettleman as a consultant before the draft, becomes the director of player personnel. Koncz was with the Carolina Panthers from 1994-2017 and was their director of pro scouting from 2000-17. He worked under Gettleman when Gettleman was Panthers general manager from 2013-16.

Chris Pettit has been appointed director of college scouting after spending the previous 13 years as an area scout. He joined the Giants’ scouting staff in 2005.

Patrick Hanscomb will be an area scout whose concentration will be the Mid-Atlantic states. Hanscomb spent the previous 10 seasons in the team’s pro personnel department.

Marcus Cooper has been hired as an area scout who will focus in the Southeast. Cooper spent the previous seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

John (Jackie) Miles is the team’s new head equipment manager.

