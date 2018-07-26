EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are planning to start contract negotiations with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Giants co-owner John Mara said Thursday the talks with Beckham and his representatives will take place sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old Beckham is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. He is to earn $8.5 million this season, but he wants to be among the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Mara refused to say how much the Giants were willing to pay, but noted the franchise wants Beckham to stay for a long time.

Mara said the timing of the talks was delayed because the Giants wanted to see how Beckham recovered from a broken ankle. The receiver helped himself by working hard in the offseason and reporting to camp on time.

