Vegas Golden Knights (38-26-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Calgary Flames (41-20-7, second in the Western Conference)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas heads into a matchup with Calgary as winners of six straight games.

The Flames have gone 11-8-2 against division opponents. Calgary leads the the Western Conference with 6.0 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.8.

The Golden Knights are 15-5-2 in division play. Vegas averages just 3.2 per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jon Merrill leads them averaging 0.4. In their last meeting on March 6, Vegas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 84 total points, scoring 30 goals and registering 54 assists. Elias Lindholm has recorded five assists and totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.