Vegas Golden Knights (37-26-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Canucks (28-31-9, 13th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas comes into a matchup against Vancouver as winners of five consecutive games.

The Canucks are 15-12-4 at home. Vancouver averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 16-16-1 on the road. Vegas averages just 3.2 per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jon Merrill leads them averaging 0.4. In their last meeting on March 3, Vegas won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 26 goals and has collected 57 points. Roussel has recorded three goals and totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 7.9 points, three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 5.6 points, two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Ryan Spooner: day to day (general soreness), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.